Royal Portfolio becomes the first hotel group to achieve ‘5 Star Premium’ status. Picture: The Silo Hotel.

The Royal Portfolio becomes the first hotel group to achieve ‘5 Star Premium’ Status for all of its properties in South Africa. The ‘5 Star Premium’ grading status was introduced as part of the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa's (TGCSA) enhanced grading standards, which were implemented on April 1, 2019.

Royal Malewane, Birkenhead House, The Silo Hotel and La Residence have all been awarded the new 5 Star Premium status by the TGCSA – four of only fourteen properties to so far achieve this prestigious accolade.

Many nations around the world have implemented similar programmes. In France for example, hotel rankings highlight the exceptional 5-star hotels by elevating them to ‘palace’ status.

Royal Malewane, The Royal Portfolio’s exclusive safari lodge in the Greater Kruger National Park, was the first-ever establishment to receive this aspirational award reserved for the most luxurious product offerings in South Africa. The motivations behind Royal Malewane’s award were based on exceptional guiding, the dining and spa experiences, and its host of international awards.