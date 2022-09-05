Runway closed due to veld fire at OR Tambo International

One of the runways at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park near Johannesburg in Gauteng has been temporarily closed due to an outbreak of a veld fire. The reports of the fire came in after midday on September 5.

Airport Management confirmed the reports with a statement on Monday afternoon. “OR Tambo International Airport, Airport Management confirms that runway 21L/03R has been temporarily closed due to a veld fire that spilled over from the adjacent community within the airport precinct,” it said. The airport also tweeted a notice to its followers on Twitter on the incident, calling for travellers to exercise “patience and understanding”.

Temporary Closure of Runway 21L/03R pic.twitter.com/x3UKgkPZ5S — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) September 5, 2022 According to OR Tambo International Airport communications specialist Samukelo Khambule, the airport’s fire and rescue team is on site and working tirelessly to extinguish the fire. Khambule also said that airport operation has not been impacted and that flights are still landing and departing as scheduled. “Airport Management will keep you updated on all developments,” said Khambule.

Twitter user Andre Colling CCP commented on the tweet from OR Tambo airport, asking how long the runway would be closed and if any flights have been impacted by the fire. How long will it close? Have any flights been impacted? — Andre Colling CPP® (@andrecolling) September 5, 2022 “Good day, flights have not been impacted as of yet,” they responded. Good day, flights have not been impacted as of yet. LM — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) September 5, 2022 So far, there have been no reports of injuries and fatalities, and the airport has said that it will keep its community updated on the matter.