SA Express Resumes Flights from Cape Town to Bloemfontein and Walvis Bay As SA Express (SAX) continues to accelerate the phased-in restoration of its network, the airline has announced that it will resume its flights from its Cape Town base to Bloemfontein and Walvis Bay in Namibia this week.

The daily service between Cape Town and Walvis Bay will resume on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

SAX will operate daily flights between Cape Town and Bloemfontein with effect from Sunday, January 13, 2019, with two frequencies from Monday to Friday, and one flight on Saturdays and Sundays.

SAX’s Interim CEO, Siza Mzimela, said this was confirmation of both the importance of the routes, as well as the significant progress that the airline continued to make as it heightened the implementation of its new business strategies aimed at achieving commercial sustainability.

“Cape Town is one of our most important hubs and we are delighted to be back offering our services to business and leisure travellers from the Mother City to Bloemfontein and Walvis Bay, and vice versa,” she said.

The relaunch of SA Express’s Cape Town hub comes as the airline has recently reported that it is well ahead of all its key performance targets — including the number of its aircraft back in service, the phased-in restoration of its network, its on-time performance and its passenger numbers.

“Reclaiming our key routes and returning to provide service to our valued customers, as we have now done in Cape Town, remains a paramount priority for us.

“But instead of trying to be everything to everyone, we have adopted a new pragmatic model in the way we select our routes, so that in the end we only relaunch those routes that can be sustained,” Mzimela said.