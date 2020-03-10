SA gets thumbs up on its aviation security regime

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has praised South Africa on its aviation security systems used at its airports, referring to it as “stellar”. This observation was made recently by Chris Hadinger, who is the United States’ Transportation Security Administration Representative in Southern Africa. Hadinger’s comments follow recent assessments carried out at OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport. For those who do not know, TSA is the federal agency of the United States tasked with the primary responsibility of securing the Unites States’ civil aviation system and assessing and inspecting foreign airports and air carriers to ensure that they have in place effective security measures. One of the key objectives of the TSA is to enhance and bolster security collaboration, coordination, and information sharing relating to securing international inbound air transport services between the United States and other states such as South Africa.

The primary goal of the TSA assessments at the last point of departure airports is to assess the level of compliance with select International Civil Aviation Organisation security standards and recommended practices.

TSA’s assessment also included the overarching South African Air Cargo Security Programme.

The recognition of National Air Cargo Security Programmes allows for greater facilitation of goods and commerce between the United States and other countries.

This recognition eases the burden on aviation industry by lifting, where appropriate, duplicative or redundant security measures while still ensuring the highest levels of security that both the TSA and in South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) require.

Interestingly, the SACAA recently conducted a security awareness campaign at five regional airports, namely, East London, Lanseria, Upington, Pietermaritzburg and Kruger Mpumalanga. The campaign took place from February 21 to 23, 2020.

“Upholding safety and security standards in aviation is of paramount importance to South Africa, which maintains a remarkable record in this regard. This stellar performance is the result of diligent adherence to international civil aviation safety and security standards,” a press statement revealed.