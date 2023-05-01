SA Tourism heads to Dubai to showcase Mzansi at Arabian Travel Market

As part of efforts to find strategic opportunities to fast-track the tourism sector’s recovery, South African Tourism (SA Tourism) announced that it will showcase at The Arabian Travel Market (ATM). SA Tourism currently functions under an interim board after its board was dissolved in the wake of the proposed R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur football club sponsorship debacle.

ATM, now in its 30th year, is a platform that it brings together global tourism decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to unlock the sector’s potential. The trade show will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4. Zinhle Nzama, the acting chief convention bureau officer at SA Tourism said that South Africa’s presence at the ATM “marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey towards economic revival and tourism rebound”.

“Participating at this trade show is a great opportunity that cannot be missed. It was critical for us to return to ATM again because last year was a huge success for the exhibitors that attended, and ultimately a big win for South Africa’s tourism sector. “Last year, the South African delegation came back with over 37 leads, most of which were converted into business,” said Nzama. SA Tourism entered into an MoU with Emirates Airlines as part of ATM last year, which has, among others, seen the airline flying 49 weekly flights to South Africa.

The group responsible for promoting South African travel in foreign markets said these numbers are at pre-pandemic levels and signify how SA Tourism continues to leverage these international trade shows. It said that it is taking 19 exhibitors to ATM, including 14 products and experiences and five SMMEs this year. “Our exhibitors are carefully selected to ensure that they specifically meet the needs and preferences of the Middle Eastern travellers looking to come and explore South Africa,” said Nzama.

She said tourism was a vital part of South Africa’s economic recovery grand plan dubbed the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan and reiterated that international travel and tourism trade shows provided an opportunity for South African tourism enterprises of varying sizes to strike impactful, lasting partnerships and even ink fruitful collaboration contracts.

“We are committed to diligently executing our strategies to achieve the ambitious targets we have set ourselves, including 21 million arrivals by 2030 as per the National Development Plan’s (NDP) injunction,” she said. According to Nzama, the Arabian tourism market presents a significant chance for South Africa to promote its destination directly to its important source markets in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The region, she revealed, has seen healthy incoming visitor numbers in recent years, which South Africa aims to cultivate and nurture.

She added that last year, South Africa attracted 5.7 million incoming international visitors between January and December 2022. “The latest numbers from the Middle East indicate a strong recovery in tourism. In December 2022, there was a significant increase of 223.1% compared to the previous year, with a total of 40 628 arrivals. Israel was the most significant source market, with 17 427 visitors, followed by Saudi Arabia with 11 464 and the United Arab Emirates with 3 100,” said SA Tourism. South Africa, Nzama added, believed that there was more room for growth, not just in this region’s contribution, but in the overall global figure of wanderlust-seekers who heeded its message to come to South Africa and “Live Again”.