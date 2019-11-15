South African Airways (SAA) has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights scheduled for Sunday, November 17, and Monday, November 18, 2019.



However, the airline announced that it will aim to operate all international flights, departing from OR Tambo International Airport, with effect from Sunday November 17, 2019 and customers should report to OR Tambo International Airport as normal.



The cancellations is a result of ongoing industrial action by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).



The airline released a statement on Friday stating that the operational decision is aimed at minimising the impact of disruptions for the airline’s customers.



Departures from SAA’s international stations, including; London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt and Hong Kong, are expected to operate from Monday, November 18, 2019.

The first departure from São Paulo is expected to operate on Sunday, November 17, 2019. The first departure from Perth is expected to operate on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.



SAA will work with its sister airline, Mango Airlines, to re-accommodate as many customers as possible travelling on domestic services.



“This may mean changes in timing and aircraft types, but aims to ensure that SAA’s customers reach their intended destination with minimal disruption,” the statement read.



Customers traveling to destinations in the regional market (points on the African continent) will be re-accommodated on Airlink, a partner airline of SAA, and other airlines where possible. However, the airline said it will not be possible to re-accommodate all customers.



Philip Saunders, SAA Chief Commercial Officer, said passengers were advised to follow the commercial policies SAA has put in place, which can be found on www.flysaa.com.