SANParks new tariff prices come into effect on November 1. Picture: Independent Media.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the annual tariff adjustment of its Wild Card programme membership for all parks, effective from November 1, 2018. The adjustment happens annually and is applied to daily conservation fees payable in our national parks. “The Wild Card membership is still the most affordable way to explore national parks and reserves in South Africa and Swaziland,” said SANParks’ Wild Card Programme Manager, Hein Grobler.

The price increase applies to all Wild Card Programme Conservation Partners which includes SANParks, CapeNature, Msinsi, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and Big Game Parks of Swaziland. “The new Wild Card membership tariffs are applicable for the period of 1 November 2018 to 31 October 2019,” added Grobler.

The All Parks Cluster individual Wild Card membership, giving access to 80 plus parks and reserves around southern Africa, which include SANParks, Msinsi, EKZN Wildlife, Cape Nature and Swazi Clusters Parks, has increased from R570 to R640 for one person for the year.

Couple Wild Cards for all parks (two adults or one adult and one child) will cost you R1 055, up from last year’s price of R940.

Family Wild Cards for all parks (two adults and up to five children or one adult and up to six children) will be R1 290 for 2018/2019, up from last year’s R1 150.

The SANParks Cluster which gives access to all 21 SANParks’ National Parks will now cost R610 for an individual, R995 for a couple and R1 195 for a family.

Wild Card members don’t pay daily conservation fees when entering SA’s parks or reserves, and they only pay once and are free to visit how often they like for a whole year. All funds generated from conservation fees are used with the primary mandate of SANParks which is to oversee the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, landscapes, seascapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks.



