SANParks announces free access week dates.

National parks focus week is a world-wide campaign which gives free access to National Parks.

South African National Parks (SANParks) will hosting the 13th annual SA National Parks Week from September 10 to 14 2018.

The week gives day visitors free access to most of the 21 national parks, with special emphasis on ensuring that people from local communities close to parks get to know and experience a national park.

The free access does not include accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Some of the parks will be extending the week to include weekends. Individual park dates will be announced soon.

SA National Parks Week has proved to be a successful campaign in terms of education and awareness of conservation issues and the various park offerings.

“The survival of the South African national parks system and our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa. Environmental education and protection is the responsibility of everyone,” added SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni.

For more information, visit www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week