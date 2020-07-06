SANParks suspends all overnight bookings for July due to level 3 lockdown regulations

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that it won't open for overnight accommodation as per level 3 lockdown regulations on leisure and interprovincial travel.

It said that day self-drives in national parks are still allowed for residents. However, they are only allowed to visit if there is a national park within their province.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer Fundisile Mketeni said that while many domestic tourists were eager to explore the parks once again, it was not possible due to level 3 lockdown regulations. He urged tourists to be patient until leisure travel and interprovincial travel regulations are implemented.

"All overnight bookings for July have therefore been suspended. The public will be advised in due course when bookings open. The organisation advised those with overnight bookings to delay their travel and not cancel.

"South Africans should continue to support government efforts to minimise the impact of Covid-19 by adhering to lockdown rules. We are seeing increasing infection numbers and regrettably the loss of lives as well. This is a reminder that a decision to open up our facilities has to be well-considered to ensure our colleagues, tourists and their friends and families’ health are not compromised.