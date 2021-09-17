Scientists devise way to stop drones from disrupting airports

Drones have been known to cause huge disruptions when flown over restricted airspace, and have caused airports to grind to a halt while specialists ensure the drone is not a threat.

But researchers from the University of Cambridge have reportedly come up with a solution to the problem by using statistical techniques and radar data, which could forecast whether a drone intends to enter restricted airspace.

Most recently in the UK, an alert at Gatwick Airport over a drone in December 2018 saw around 1 000 flights disrupted, and researchers hope their new strategy could prevent that from happening again.

Dr Bashar Ahmad, who carried out the research at the University of Cambridge's Department of Engineering, told the BBC: "While we don't fully know what happened at Gatwick, the incident highlighted the potential risk drones can pose to the public if they are misused, whether that's done maliciously or completely innocently.