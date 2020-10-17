Seychelles adds 10 African countries to permitted countries visitors list

CAPE TOWN, October 17 (ANA) - South Africans and citizens of nine other African countries will be able to visit Seychelles as tourists from next week, according to the latest official Seychelles Travel tourism travel advisory published on Friday.

The list of category one countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles, effective from Monday October 19, has been updated to include Botswana, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Category one permitted countries are considered low and medium risk. Conditions of entry are outlined in the online travel advisory.

The full list of permitted category one countries effective from Monday is: Australia; Austria, Botswana; Burundi; Cambodia; Canada; China; Cote d’Ivoire; Cyprus; Denmark; Egypt; Estonia; Finland; Germany; Ghana; Iceland; Ireland; Italy; Kenya; Latvia; Liechtenstein; Lithuania; Malaysia; Malawi; Mauritius; Monaco; New Zealand; Niger; Norway; Pakistan; Portugal; Qatar; Rwanda; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Sri Lanka; Switzerland; Sweden; Thailand; Vietnam; and Zimbabwe.

The list of category two permitted countries is: France; United Arab Emirates; and United Kingdom. Visitors from these countries may travel to the islands but with a separate set of measures which have also been outlined in the online travel advisory.