Uber offers new 'quiet mode' option. Pic: Reuters

Uber is now offering a 'quiet mode' feature for some riders who prefer to not have a conversation with their drivers.



Quiet mode is one of the new preferences that became available on Tuesday evening across the U.S. for premium Uber rides, which means only Uber Black or Uber Black SUV rides. This is the first time the option has been available on the Uber app.





Now when you order a black car you have a list of preferences you can select before getting into the car.





When you order an Uber black car you have a list of preferences you can select before getting into the car. Pic: Supplied

Riders have been clamouring for a "quiet mode" for when they don't want to chat. So in the app you can now say you have no preference, quiet preferred, or happy to chat as your preferred conversation level.

Premium riders can pick anything from the amount of conversation, to the temperature of the car. The new preferences also include a request for help loading luggage.



