Slow and steady trickle of international visitors as SA welcomes back the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SA Tourism has welcomed government’s recent announcement that South Africa is now open to all international leisure and business travellers from all over the globe. The opening of all international travel follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last week that South Africa would be moving to alert level 1, thus opening up international borders for all countries from 11 November 2020. “We are excited by the full opening of our international borders because this is a strong testament of the fact that we are open for both business and leisure travel,” said SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer Sisa Ntshona. “This opening brings certainty for South Africa, as a travel destination putting us back on the map and on the radar for many travellers who want to come explore our beautiful country.” All travellers coming into the country will need to supply a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours from the date of departure from their country.

All requirements for entering South African can be found here.

“While we know that there won’t an immediate influx of tourists as other countries are now experiencing second waves of the pandemic and have imposed travel restrictions for their citizens, we look forward to welcoming those tourists that are able to come,” said Ntshona.

Europe’s second wave could do much to dampen international tourist arrivals.

While speaking to the Cape Argus, Cape Town Tourism chief executive Enver Duminy said: “Even with an increase in international flight routes to Cape Town, there are still only a handful of countries allowed to travel to South Africa”.

But Duminy did add that they have seen a steady increase in flights to Cape Town over the past few months since some restrictions were lifted and SA borders partially opened.