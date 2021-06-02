Some relief for SA passengers as flight ban lifted from South Africa to the Netherlands

The flight ban from South Africa to the Netherlands has been lifted, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement.

The airline confirmed that Dutch nationals and residents, nationals and residents of the EU or the Schengen Area can travel from South Africa to the Netherlands:

All passengers in transit from South Africa via the Netherlands are also allowed if they are permitted entry to the country of final destination.

Unfortunately, due to the EU entry ban, other country nationals were not yet permitted to travel.

People travelling to the Netherlands from South Africa require a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands and a negative antigen/rapid test taken no more than 24 hours before boarding.

They will also need to complete a quarantine declaration and comply with a 10-day isolation period on arrival. The quarantine may end after 5 days if a second PCR test is negative.

KLM urged travellers to check the travel requirements and entry restrictions of the country of final destination.

KLM will operate daily flights between Amsterdam and Johannesburg and four times a week between Amsterdam and Cape Town.

The airline said face masks were mandatory when boarding and during the flight. APEX awarded KLM top status for “health safety”, making it one of the world’s leading airlines in terms of hygiene

In addition, KLM has adopted commercial measures which permit the postponement or cancellation of a passenger’s trip without charge or proof until December this year.

Passengers can request a travel voucher for future travel or a full refund.