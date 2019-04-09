These steps are in line with international standards and will most certainly encourage international visitors, which in turn will benefit the economy. File pic

Visitors from New Zealand will now be able to apply for, process and print their visas for South Africa at home.

South Africa’s first ever e-visas will be issued in New Zealand in April, the tourism department’s communications director, Blessing Manale, said.





The e-visas were first announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Union (SONA) address in February.





Prospective visitors to South Africa will be able to apply for a visa online and o nce granted, the e-visa can be printed at home.





The head of research at the Western Cape’s investment agency Wesgro, Cornelis van der Waal, said New Zealand bookings to Cape Town have already increased by 7% from April 2018 to April 2019.





The new e-visas and relaxed visa rules for minors in December will hopefully help to grow South Africa’s international tourism industry