Here is another reason to add South Africa to your bucket list: it was named the best safari experience in Africa by the Safari Awards Africa 2019.The awards are endorsed by the Safari Guild, a travel buyer organisation run by its travel professional members. It boasts 6 500 buyers into Africa, generating US$3.5 billion a year. South Africa came out tops in 10 of the 18 categories at the awards.
Bradley Brouwer, Head of Global Trade for SA Tourism said the award sets them apart from other safari destinations.
"We have the unique advantage of being able to showcase our world class ocean safaris with our incredible land safari offerings. Being awarded this prestigious accolade is a true honour,” he said.
Henry Hallward, Miranda Travel Group said the award is a massive endorsement for South Africa.
“Not all agents and buyers can come to events such as Africa’s Travel Indaba. This platform does not compete with such events, but coexists with them,” said Hallward.