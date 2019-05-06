The entries are judged over a week after agents and clients nominate and rate them online. Picture: Supplied.

Here is another reason to add South Africa to your bucket list: it was named the best safari experience in Africa by the Safari Awards Africa 2019.The awards are endorsed by the Safari Guild, a travel buyer organisation run by its travel professional members. It boasts 6 500 buyers into Africa, generating US$3.5 billion a year. South Africa came out tops in 10 of the 18 categories at the awards.

The entries are judged over a week after agents and clients nominate and rate them online. Picture: Supplied.





Bradley Brouwer, Head of Global Trade for SA Tourism said the award sets them apart from other safari destinations.

"We have the unique advantage of being able to showcase our world class ocean safaris with our incredible land safari offerings. Being awarded this prestigious accolade is a true honour,” he said.