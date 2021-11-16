South Africans can travel by private jet to Antarctica for only R794K

Want to skip the summer crowds in South Africa? Then hop on a Gulfstream G550 private jet to Antarctica. The once-in-a-lifetime trip, hosted by tour company White Desert, is only a five-hour flight from Cape Town that will take place throughout December 2021 and January 2022.

Starting from $52 000 (about R794 000), these bespoke trips will whisk you to White Desert's new luxury camp called Wolf’s Fang where travellers get to experience a stay of a lifetime. The camp allows a select few adventurers the opportunity to access a rarely seen region of Antarctica. The camp is surrounded by rock pillars that rise 1 000m vertically from the icecap, with a dramatic mountain peak dominating the skyline.

“Wolf’s Fang mountain was first seen by a flying expedition funded by the Nazi government in the late 1930s. Since that day, the area has largely been closed to tourists with only Norwegian scientists and a handful of elite Alpinists braving the summits,” White Desert said in a statement. White Desert’s founder, Patrick Woodhead, who has skied 4 000km across Antarctica, said he had always wanted to create a camp that would allow customers to reconnect with nature with an adventure twist. “Wolf’s Fang camp allows guests to experience something totally unique, and that’s not something easily found these days,” he said.

The camp boasts six individually heated sleeping tents. Each tent, which features leather and canvas design elements, sleeps two guests. Guests at this camp spend their day ice climbing, abseiling, fat biking, hiking to the summit of nearby peaks and other adventurous activities. And when it is time to wind down, they savour cocktails made from 10 000-year-old glacial ice at the ice bar.