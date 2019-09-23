Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Frank Augstein AP

Critics will be somewhat pleased to see that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled on a commercial flight when they left Europe and flew into South Africa. The Duke and Duchess landed at Cape Town International Airport and although there was no official photography allowed to capture them disembarking, videos and pictured were posted on social media.

so it’s been about a minute into the tour and I’m already sitting here with the biggest smile #MeghanAndHarry #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Jvb5THKyM9 — hailey🕊 (@haileyslights) September 23, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Cape Town for their tour of South Africa, their first as a family of 3 with Archie. Harry and Meghan’s first stop will by the Nyanga township, the District Six Museum and Homecoming Centre #sussexroyaltour #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/MT8Tdgr013 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 23, 2019

The social media posts show the family disembarking from a Qatar Airways plane, with Meghan safely cradling baby Archie in her arms.

Prince Harry faced strong criticism recently for his use of private jets, including flying when to attend a climate change conference.

The couple has since launched a sustainable travel campaign, which is yet to provide exact details of how it will be encouraging and supporting people who travel in an eco-friendly manner.

There were many celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney who came to the couple's defence.

In a recent interview he was asked to comment on the controversy and said: “It wouldn’t help if everyone just didn’t fly, it wouldn’t be the world we live in, so you have to allow a little bit here and there...and people are like, ‘Oh it’s from the taxpayers,’ but those flights they were told off for they didn’t even pay for them, it was their mates.”

Airlines have gone on the record to explain that there are measures in place for when any high profile persons want to fly with a commercial airline, and that it's common for royals to do so for long haul flights.