Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’

The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.

She later added: “Still nothing from @british_airways. Extraordinary service! Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying.”

British Airways apologised after a technical issue caused massive delays to flights, with departures to Denver, Boston, Tokyo, Washington DC, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and New York cancelled.

It said on Monday: “Our flights due to depart the US tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating.