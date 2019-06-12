It is no secret that South Africans love to travel, but for what reasons has remained a mystery.
Research by Picodi, an international e-commerce company providing discount coupons for online stores, has revealed just what South Africans love doing when they go on a holiday.
The results were revealed this week in a report that records the habits and preferences of South African travellers.
South African travellers preferred to do three things:
- Go to the beach
- Sight see
- Active rest.
The results showed that 40 percent of travellers wanted to lie on the beach, and we do not blame them. Nothing beats a lazy day at the beach, either enjoying a good book under a colourful umbrella or taking a swim.
South Africa is home to some of the most picturesque beaches and a visit to one of its coastal cities definitely calls for a beach day,
Around 39 percent preferred to sightsee, whether it was taking in the culture and history of a place or visiting a popular attraction.
Around 21 percent of them preferred to enjoy active rest.