USA Today spoke to frequent flyers about their pet peeves when travelling, and surprisingly it wasn't crying babies. Adult babies

On a recent 15-hour flight across the Pacific, Emily Doig sat next to two adult passengers who loudly negotiated a business contract while everyone else on the plane tried to sleep."Unlike actual babies, you can't appease them with iPads or in-flight entertainment," she said.

Smells

"We all know that airplane food wouldn’t be our choice for a last meal on death row," said Calev Bacharach. "It’s fine to bring your own food, but make a considerate decision with what you choose. You’re not the only passenger on your flight."

Tantrums

Fellow passengers suffering epic meltdowns is something Brandon Hensinger hates. "(A passenger) started screaming at the flight attendant, saying 'I paid just as much for my ticket!' First class obviously isn’t first class!'" he recalled. "She stomped to the front of the plane and continued screaming at the attendant. Then she sat next to me and stared at me for the rest of the time."

