TAAG Angola Airlines to increase frequency of flights between Angola and Brazil

TAAG Angola Airlines has announced that it would provide greater mobility options following the market demand as a result of the recent codeshare agreement between the TAAG Angola flagship company and GOL, the leading airline in Brazil. The additional new frequency between Luanda and São Paulo connection would see in six weekly flights.

TAAG Angola Airline said the new frequency would be added on Wednesday and would be operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft following the regular night flight departure from the Luanda International Airport. “On this route, the average load factor is 73%, a positive reference within the civil aviation benchmark. Ticket sales are already open, and passengers benefit from special conditions for purchases made exclusively via the TAAG.com website,” said the airline. It said São Paulo and Luanda were more than a point-to-point link. They were positioned as connection hubs between Latin America, Africa and Europe, with a growing transatlantic demand by tourists, families and the business segment.

“TAAG Angola Airlines is committed to continually improving customer service, providing families and the corporate segment with greater connection availability covering destinations with high demand,” said the airline. TAAG is the leading airline in the country, recognised worldwide for its strong high yield market, having grown its network to 14 domestic and 12 international destinations. Its fleet allows, in addition to passenger transport, air cargo services which have become essential for Angola’s growth and development.