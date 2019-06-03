Table Mountain was named Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction at the Africa & Indian Ocean World Travel Awards. Picture: Supplied.

Table Mountain was named Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction at the Africa & Indian Ocean World Travel Awards in Mauritius this past weekend. The World Travel Awards recognises excellence in customer service and experience across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Table Mountain beat Mount Kilimanjaro, Ngorogoro Crater in Tanzania, Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and even Robben Island for the title. Table Mountain Cableway’s Managing Director Wahida Parker called the award an honour.

“As custodians of South Africa’s only New 7 Wonder of Nature and a globally recognised attraction, our responsibility is to provide a world-class bucket-list experience to local and international visitors. With over 1 million visitors a year complacency is not an option, and we constantly seek to improve our offering while remaining mindful of visitor’s variable needs. It is because of our staff’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service that we have secured this honour. I would like to thank the travel and tourism professionals as well as visitors who cast their vote in our favour," said Parker.

The World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony is the first of four regional gala ceremonies that World Travel Awards hosts annually as part of its Grand Tour. With the Europe, Latin America and Asia & Oceania ceremonies next, the tour culminates in a Grand Final in November.

Having won Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 and competing against the three regional winners, Table Mountain is now eligible to win the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 title.