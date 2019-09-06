Air Tanzania has suspended its flights from the commercial capital Dar-es-Salaam to Johannesburg. Picture: Xinhua

Tanzania's national carrier suspended its flights from the commercial capital Dar-es-Salaam to Johannesburg on Thursday, saying the violence there was a risk to its passengers. "You are aware that there is ongoing violence in South Africa whereby the youth have taken laws in their hands," Tanzania's Transport Minister Isack Kamwelwe told journalists in Dar-es-Salaam.

"Due to that, we have decided not to transport passengers to the destination where their lives will be in jeopardy."

The Nigerian foreign ministry has also introduced plans to evacuate its nationals from South Africa following an offer by Air Peace, a commercial airline, to evacuate Nigerians free of charge.

"The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture," Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said on Wednesday.

"Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement."

African News Agency (ANA)