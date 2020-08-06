TBCSA launches Covid-19 safety app for tourism and hospitality industry

Through a multi-stakeholder partnership, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), has launched a tourism and hospitality industry app called Opus4business.

TBCSA said the new app will aid in the safe reopening of the industry by training business operators on the safe implementation of the Covid-19 tourism safety protocols.

The Opus4business app is a quick, easy, and paperless way to record compliance with industry protocols by training tourism industry business operators and staff on a Travel Safe - Eat Safe Certification Programme.

Once the programme is completed, it provides evidence that health screening and cleaning procedures are in place and helps businesses seamlessly manage Covid-19 health screening for employees, suppliers, delivery agents and patrons in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act, receive industry updates and deploy contact tracing if needed.

CEO of TBCSA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said based on industry designed tourism protocols, South Africa has received the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Safety Stamp of Approval as a destination.