TBCSA launches Covid-19 safety app for tourism and hospitality industry
Through a multi-stakeholder partnership, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), has launched a tourism and hospitality industry app called Opus4business.
TBCSA said the new app will aid in the safe reopening of the industry by training business operators on the safe implementation of the Covid-19 tourism safety protocols.
The Opus4business app is a quick, easy, and paperless way to record compliance with industry protocols by training tourism industry business operators and staff on a Travel Safe - Eat Safe Certification Programme.
Once the programme is completed, it provides evidence that health screening and cleaning procedures are in place and helps businesses seamlessly manage Covid-19 health screening for employees, suppliers, delivery agents and patrons in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act, receive industry updates and deploy contact tracing if needed.
CEO of TBCSA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said based on industry designed tourism protocols, South Africa has received the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Safety Stamp of Approval as a destination.
The specially designed stamp allows travellers to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols for safe travel.
“The app is yet another way the industry is demonstrating self-regulation and a readiness to open for domestic and international travel in the country. We are encouraging businesses to download the app and take their teams through the training to increase compliance in the industry and to keep staff and customers in the sector safe,” he said.
Business owners and customers can download the app here.