If pictures are anything to go by, it looks like 5FM drivetime radio host and media personality Thando Thabethe is on holiday and having the time of her life.

Thabethe was recently spotted at Mauritius' Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers in Mauritius. The luxury Club Met resort is located along the sandy white shores of Grand Baie – a popular destination for South Africans.

Thando has spent the better part of the past week enjoying everything from breakfasts on the beach, to beach volleyball, snorkelling and massages on the beach.

She's also been indulging in the Zen Pool at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion (a majestic resort on the West side of the island that I got to enjoy earlier in the year), giving sea urchin (from the dinner buffet) a try and late-night dance sessions at the resort.

Somehow, despite all the food she's been indulging in, Thabethe's body still looks banging as ever!