The Castro district in San Francisco.

The first-ever neighbourhood-level LGBTQ Safety ratings category on a smartphone app was launched today. LGBTQ travellers will—for the first time—have unlimited access to real-time safety ratings on more than 30,000 neighbourhoods worldwide.



In an easy-to-use interface, the “Top 5 Safest Global Urban Neighborhoods for LGBTQ Travelers” app by GeoSure provides safety ratings ranging from 1-100 – the lower the score, the safer the neighbourhood.





Screenshot of the neighbourhood-level LGBTQ Safety ratings app.





Utilizing machine learning, AI, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics, ratings are based on analysis of thousands of sources daily to provide and continuously update its suite of comprehensive travel safety solutions.





Top 5 Safest Global Urban Neighborhoods for LGBTQ Travelers:

The Castro district in San Francisco Berlin’s Schöneberg neighbourhood Amsterdam’s Centrum neighbourhood Barcelona’s Eixample neighbourhood Tel Aviv’s City Center/Florentin neighbourhood

This unique traveller-centric safety solutions empower, engage, and inform travellers , with a particular focus on travelling women and LGBTQ community members.

The app company supports the global travel ecosystem by provisioning travellers with “ubiquitous” safety awareness, reinforces a positive safety feedback loop in tourism economies, and helps organizations become leaders in Safety Stewardship™, rapidly advancing its mission of “A Safer, More Predictable World.”

