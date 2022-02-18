The Emigration Expo heads to Sandton: All your emigration questions answered under one roof

The Emigration Expo, which takes place this weekend in Sandton at The Capital On The Park, aims to make that transition as simple and painless as possible for families, entrepreneurs, students, job seekers, and anyone else who wants to embark on a new adventure, regardless of where they are or where they want to go. Companies offering emigration prospects for South Africans have experienced a big rise in interest as countries across the world open their borders and process visas again after two years of uncertainty.

People are looking to make their move now more than ever, with leave culture in full effect and the emergence of the digital nomad allowing so many people to work from anywhere. “The Emigration Expo has everything you need to know about emigrating and even hundreds of opportunities that you didn’t even realise existed, all under one roof,” expo founder Sarah Howarth says. “It’s the ideal place to meet emigration experts and specialists to help make your move a reality. Whether you are looking to emigrate, apply for a visa, study abroad or are just curious about what opportunities there are for you, The Emigration Expo has you covered.”