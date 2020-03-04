The show must go on: SA has no plans to cancel Travel Indaba 2020

South African Tourism (SAT) has no plans to postpone or cancel Africa’s Travel Indaba 2020, the organisation revealed this week. The event will take place as scheduled on May 12 to 14, 2020. SAT made the announcement after concerns of whether the event would be cancelled due to the current coronavirus outbreak. The organisation revealed in a statement: “ We are in daily contact with our partners and stakeholders in South Africa as well as the relevant authorities in the travel and health sectors. “The COVID-19 virus presents us with an unprecedented set of circumstances that are changing on a day-to-day basis. We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds, and inform you of any new developments.

“For association meetings and conferences, SAT will continue to work with the health and safety authorities to ensure that we have up-to-date information provision for organisers to keep them at ease of South Africa’s readiness to host business events.

"The Grading Council of South Africa is working with our convention venues to continuously enhance their hygiene protocols and ensure that scanning facilities are used for the safe management of our visiting delegates.”

SAT said the organisation is considering and consulting on the measures to be implemented at the show to provide delegates with the reassurance that the situation will be effectively managed.

The measures will be communicated in due course. Africa’s Travel Indaba has put the continent on the map with its thought-provoking seminars, presentations and exhibition stands for the past 36 years.