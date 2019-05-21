One of the main attractions of the series is the stunning settings that it is filmed in, with dramatic scenery at every turn from the flowing countryside of Northern Ireland to the towering cliffs of Malta.
HBO has announced that Linen Mill Studios in the County Down town of Banbridge will next year open for the official "Game of Thrones" studio tours, where visitors will be able to get up close to original costumes, props and set-pieces used to create the world of the Seven Kingdoms.
Tour operator Lawrence of Morocco was inspired to put together a map of every real life location used in the filming of the series so you can take your very own Game of Thrones tour.
Check out the map below…
Morocco was used for some of the scenes in the pilot for the series, but was particularly prominent in season 3, with Essaouira, Ouarzazate and Aït-Ben-Haddou used for a number of scenes.
We take a look at a few of the most poignant scenes from GOT and where they were filmed:
S.1, E.1: Bran's fall was filmed at Castle Ward, Northern Ireland.
When Jaime Lannister pushed Bran Stark out of a window for the crime of accidentally discovering Jaime and his twin Cersei's dirty little secret.
S. 1, E. 9: Ned's dead was filmed at Fort Manoel, Malta.
When the sword fell upon hero Ned Stark's neck in the penultimate episode of Season 1 we wondered how on earth the show could go on.
S. 4, E. 2: Purple Wedding Gradac Park was filmed in Croatia.
We all rejoiced when the evil boy king Joffrey met a satisfyingly undignified end after he was poisoned by Lady Olenna Tyrell during his wedding feast.
S. 4. E. 4: Melisandre's shadow baby was filmed at Cushendun, Northern Ireland.
Evil witch Melisandre showed her true colours when she organized a mass burning of Stannis Baratheon's subjects as tribute to the Lord of Light in the dramatic setting of Downhill Beach on Northern Ireland's Atlantic coast.
S. 4, E. 10: Brienne vs The Hound was filmed at Hengill, Iceland.
In Season 1, most adventures north of the wall were filmed in Northern Ireland, but from Season 2 onwards most of the action moved to Iceland.
S. 5, E. 10: Cersei's Walk of Shame was filmed at the Jesuit Staircase, Croatia.
Villain Cersei Lannister was brought to justice when she was forced to walk naked through jeering crowds from the Sept of Baelor to the Red Keep. Her walk of shame began at the top of Dubrovnik's Jesuit Staircase.
S. 6, E.10: Cersei bombs the Sept was filmed at Girona Cathedral, Spain.
When Cersei got angry her revenge was violent and green. She killed most of the Tyrells, the High Sparrow and his followers in one fell swoop by igniting a huge stash of wildfire under the Great Sept of Baelor, represented by Spain's Girona Cathedral.
Seasons 1 to 8: The Red Wedding, all the indoor scenes and those awesome battles were filmed at Linen Mill Studios, Northern Ireland.
The epic Battle of the Bastards was shot in a private field in the town of Saintfield, while the battle at Hardhome was filmed in Magheramorne Quarry in County Antrim.
The Red Wedding's exterior setting was Audley's Castle in Strangford, County Down, but the interior shots were filmed on sets inside Belfast's Titanic Studios.
