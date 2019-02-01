This is just one of the community-generated photos that notched up the most comments and likes on Airbnb’s Instagram profile in the past year. Picture: Instagram.

For the second year in a row, Airbnb is excited to unveil the top ten most liked images from our Instagram account. Snapped by guests during their stays, the most popular community-generated images of 2018 were dominated by breathtaking views. From the azure blue water of Lake Wakatipu in New Zealand to the stark beauty of the Californian Mojave desert, landscape photos garnered thousands and thousands of likes and comments in the past year. In addition to the love of a good view, another trend has also emerged: 4 of the 10 most popular photos were taken in the land of Airbnb’s Italian Sabbatical.



1. LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat, Queenstown, New Zealand

The most liked photos on Airbnb’s Instagram profile in 2018 shows a bathroom like no other. With almost 110K likes, this stunning Lake Wakatipu panorama, taken by @chachi86 from inside his Home on Airbnb, was a clear hit among lovers of a bathtub soak with a view.



2. Lazzarella Room in Old Mill - Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Italy

The romance of Italy is perfectly captured in this photo taken by @jugglesatparties from the dining room of an old mill turned home in Ravello, Italy. Looking out over a heavily forested valley, a mere stone’s throw from the Amalfi coast, it’s easy to see why this photo amassed almost 90K likes.





3. Willow Treehouse - secluded, unique, romantic, Willow, NY, USA

This shot, taken from inside a strikingly modern treehouse near Woodstock in New York State, has been liked an impressive 70K times. Taken by @cristinarnieto, the image offers a tantalizing glimpse of an idyllic woodland setting that has made the treehouse Home such a hit with its many guests.

4. Joshua Tree Campover Cabin, Joshua Tree, USA

The fourth most liked image on Airbnb’s Instagram account in 2018 was also about rural vistas. This 1950s renovated Airbnb Plus cabin sits on over 22 acres and was the perfect place for @alalam100 to enjoy unobstructed sunrises and sunsets from the comfort of his own bed. The image was liked over 65K times.













5. BEAUTIFUL RIAD Marrakech, Morocco

With just under 60K likes, this poolside snap taken by @theresatorp really evokes the spirit of Marrakech. After a morning spent weaving through the town’s charming souks, this shaded traditional courtyard is the perfect spot to relax and cool down.







6. The Boat House, New South Wales, Australia

Unless you’re an expert swimmer, the only way to reach Susan’s house on the Hawkesbury River is by boat. The shot, taken by @sarahlianhan, captures the magic of the Home’s splendid waterside setting and has clocked up over 55K likes.









7. Vintage Design and Contemporary Art at Casalibera Trastevere, Trastevere, Italien

Another Airbnb Plus Home made the grade in this year’s review of most liked listings on Instagram. In 7th position and amassing over 50K likes, the image taken by @jonisan is the only urban view to make it to this year’s top ten.









8. Incredible Apartment & Views! Pool!, Perledo, Lake Como, Italy

There’s no such thing as a bad view of Lake Como. But the outlook from Alistair and Vicki’s apartment high above the village of Varenna is hard to beat. Beautifully captured by @sssoph90 and garnering almost 50K likes, this view is truly incredible.











9. Exclusive Villa with Private Dock, Piano di Sorrento, Italy

Italy makes it to the top ten yet again with this sweeping view of the Amalfi Coast. The image, taken from the terrace of a cliffside Home on Airbnb, was shot by @lizbedor and has already garnered over 49K likes.











10. The Triangle Siargao, General Luna, Siargao Island Philippines

A-framed cabins were a big hit with Airbnb’s Instagram followers in 2017 and they show no sign of waning in popularity. With over 45K likes, this shot taken by @thetriangle.siargao is a Grade A winner in our books.









