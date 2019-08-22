MSC Cruises revealed that the upcoming 2020/2021 season will include over 60 cruises. Picture: Supplied.

Cruises are becoming more attractive for the South African budget traveller. These travellers are cruising the seas without having to worry about forking out more money as the cruise rate includes accommodation, activities and food.

MSC Cruises revealed that the upcoming 2020/2021 season will include over 60 cruises that will depart from Cape Town or Durban ports. MSC Opera and MSC Musica will be homeported in Cape Town and Durban respectively from December 2020 to March 2021.

MSC Opera will offer 22 cruises next season, while the MSC Musica will offer 40 cruises. The upcoming season will increase its capacity by 50 000 people and passengers will choose from 8 different itineraries.

One of the highlights will be the 14-day New Year cruise around Southern Africa. The cruise will depart from Durban on December 26 and return on January 9. Stops to include Portuguese Island in Mozambique, Nosy Be in Madagascar, Port Victoria in Seychelles and Port Louis in Mauritius.

MSC cruises held an event at Oyster Box to reveal their South African cruising plans in Cape Town and Durban. Pictured from left to right is Managing director in South Africa Ross Volk, PR Manager at MSC Cruises South Africa Lebo Mavuso, and Global Executive Director at MSC Cruises Angelo Capurro. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)





Ross Volk, MD for MSC Cruises South Africa, explained that the cruise company increased the number of ships after seeing a demand in the South African market.

He said their most recent season saw a 25% increase in guests compared to the same period in 2017/2018.

“A cruise is an affordable, convenient and appealing holiday option. MSC Cruises is always introducing bigger and better ships to this country and offer attractive itineraries.

“The diversity of the offering also appeals to tourists. A local cruise can last anywhere from 3 to 14 nights. It caters to all types of holidaymakers and ages,” he said.

Volk said destinations like Pomene Bay in Mozambique, Portuguese Island and Maputo remains on their itinerary.

Volk also shed light on the Durban Cruise Terminal. He said the R200m investment is expected to open in January 2021.

