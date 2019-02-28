Turkish Airlines reveals new sleeping sets for Business Class passengers. Picture: Supplied.

Now flyers can sleep like a baby. Turkish Airlines has upgraded the sleeping experience of its Business Class passengers with the introduction of the state-of-the-art Flow Sleeping Set. Designed in partnership with bedding specialists Zorlu Textiles after extensive research, the Flow set includes a sleeping pad, a special blanket and a new pillow.



The airline released in a statement that the sleeping pad provides an orthopaedic surface with a dense interior filling offering extra comfort. " The blanket has a soft texture and maintains an ideal temparture due to superior air flow. The pillow has been specially sized for use while sitting and sleeping," it said.





The Flow Sleeping Set is believed to combine elegant design with functionality and attention to detail. It will, according to Turkish Airlines Inflight Products Senior Vice President Zeki Çukur, “offer a uniquely comfortable experience for our long haul business class passengers who need a good sleep in order to finish their flights in a relaxed state of mind”.



