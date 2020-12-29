This is what the new regulations mean for your travel plans

DURBAN: Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech last night, social media groups were abuzz, with residents asking how the adjusted level 3 lockdown rules would impact their travel schedules. Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa managing director, Andrew Stark, has unpacked what the updated regulations mean for travellers. Stark said the group welcomed the president's measures to flatten the curve, and assured holidaymakers that leisure travel, as well as business travel, could still take place. "Whereas under the previous level 3 regulations, inter-provincial leisure travel was prohibited, this is not the case under the new and adjusted level 3 regulations. Both domestic and international leisure and business travel is permitted subject to strict health and hygiene protocols," Stark said. The Government Gazette indicates that international travel can take place from and to OR Tambo International Airport , King Shaka International Airport, and Cape Town International Airport. Travellers entering South Africa will need to provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours. If travellers fail to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at their own cost.

If they test positive for Covid-19, they will be required to quarantine at their own expense.

Can I still travel locally and internationally?

Yes, local and international travel for both business and leisure purposes is allowed under the adjusted level 3 regulations. Although the president has cautioned against travelling to Covid hot spots, it is not prohibited.

Can I break the curfew to get to the airport in time for my flight?

Travellers will need to abide by the nationwide curfew. This means that they will need to be at their accommodation establishment from 9pm to 6am unless they’ve obtained a special permit or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma clarified, during a press briefing, that international travellers arriving after the curfew are advised to carry their flight ticket or their stamped passport as proof of their reason to break the curfew to reach their final destination.

"The Flight Centre Travel Group is investigating whether special permissions can be obtained for travel reasons for local travellers. In the meantime, please reach out to your Flight Centre expert for the latest updates on your travel arrangements," Stark said.

Will pools be open at my hotel?

Although public swimming pools will be closed under level 3, there remains some confusion as to whether hotel swimming pools that are open exclusively to hotel guests would be classified as public. It is advised to check with your hotel whether or not their pool will be open for use.

Can I go to the beach?

Beaches in all hot spots (including most beaches in KZN and the Western Cape) are closed as are dams, lakes and rivers.

Are game reserves open?

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place, will remain open to the public.

What are some of the changes I can expect during my trip?

Travellers will need to wear a mask when in a public place.

Alcohol will not be served at restaurants as the consumption of liquor in public places is prohibited. This means that the tasting and selling of liquor to the public by registered wineries, wine farms and other similar establishments is also not allowed.

All restaurants, museums, galleries, casinos, theatres and cinemas will need to close by 8pm.

Stark said although the travel experience might look a little different during these difficult times, people still have the flexibility to travel, to get outside and spend quality time with their loved ones.

"We are just being asked to travel responsibly and follow a number of rules intended to keep all South Africans safe and healthy," he said.

