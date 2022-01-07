This is why your UK visitor visa is taking so long to be processed

New Delhi - The British High Commission in India said that standard UK visitors visas continue to experience a substantial delay in processing due to exceptionally high global demand. It also confirmed that the majority of Super Priority and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their respective service standards of the end of the next working day or five working days.

Taking to Twitter the High Commission said: "UK Visa Update: Due to extremely high global demand, standard UK visitor visas continue to experience a significant delay in processing. The vast majority of Super Priority visa applications and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their service standards - end of next working day or five working days respectively." Furthermore, the High Commission gave details of the website and also apologised for the inconvenience. "We are working to process applications as soon as possible. We are unable to offer updates on individual cases. In cases of emergency, please contact https://www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and recognise that facing delays is really difficult for our customers.", it tweeted.