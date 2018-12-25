It is situated far away from the crowds for those holiday-makers looking for a secluded, luxury bush experience

Integrated tourism group Tourvest’s new lodge, Lemala Nanyukie, in the central Serengeti opened successfully to a full house. Lemala Nanyukie is a 45 minute drive east of the Seronera Airstrip in the central Serengeti and offers guests panoramic views of the annual wildebeest migration as well as many other game. It comprises 12 tented villas and one family villa, which are spaced well apart for maximum privacy and each tent has its own plunge pool and outdoor shower with a great view of the Serengeti planes.

Tourvest East Africa, a member of Tourvest’s Accommodation and Activities division, operates the Lemala Collection, which comprises Ngorongoro, Ewanjan, Mara and Ndutu tented camps; the Mpingo Ridge and Kuria Hills lodges in Tanzania; as well as the Wildwaters lodge in Uganda.

Leanne Haigh, chief executive of Tourvest East Africa, expressed her thanks to the Lemala team for their hard work and commitment in preparation for the launch.

“In addition to clearing the ground of debris, raising the last few tents and preparing the food in record time, they also had to clear scores of cargo containers in Mombasa, transport them to the site and unpack them to ensure Lemala’s latest property was fully furnished and well stocked in time for the grand opening,” she said.

“Lemala Nanyukie offers the ultimate in bush luxury,” said Haigh. “In addition to the private plunge pool and outdoor shower, each villa has a sunken viewing deck and a bath tub opening up to the African bush. The unique stretched canvas design is new to East Africa and is engineered to ensure absolute comfort, while the interiors are a mix of pure luxury combined with the highest quality furnishings to deliver the ultimate in bush chic.”

Haigh says Nanyukie is ideal for photographers given its location to the East of Seronera, offering exclusive game viewing opportunities that are hard to come by in the Central Serengeti. “It is also situated far away from the crowds for those holiday-makers looking for a secluded, luxury bush experience.”