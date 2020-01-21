The World Tourism Organisation estimates 1.8 billion tourists are set to travel globally by 2030.
Going hand in hand with this travelling populace is a technological revolution of sorts. Among the most important and common smart travel offerings are solutions like electronic visa on arrival, eVisa products, biometric smart gates and other smart infrastructure, which are being introduced at several border and immigration checkpoints that are driving the number of people in visiting other parts of the world.
The opportunities are endless for the travel industry to transform and adapt itself to take advantage of this growing market, said VFS Global’s Regional Group COO Jiten Vyas.
He believes that companies must explore options to traditional solutions if they want to survive these fast-paced changes.
“Constant technological updates in the industry lead to new levels of innovation in services. Innovation is the only way organisations can provide the best experience to customers, and retain their competitive advantage.