Travel industry ‘showing signs of strong recovery’

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) has revealed that it is seeing strong recovery in the travel sector, with its corporate brands outpacing the broader industry recovery and its leisure business currently trading at post-Covid highs. The group released its financial results for the six month to December 31, 2022, which show higher than expected earnings of $95 million (R1.7billion) for the six-month period across corporate and leisure brands.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the group, travel sales recovered strongly with the total transaction value (TTV) increasing 203% to $9.9bn and revenue increasing 217% to $1bn. It said that short-term profitability was adversely impacted by important, longer-term investments such as recruitment, technology and sustainability. “Abnormally high airfares and lower margins on air-only sales further also led to short-term revenue margin reductions.

“However, airline capacity is gradually recovering, which is expected to deliver cheaper fares and higher volumes, in addition to positively impacting supply margins in a more competitive environment,” said FCTG. FCTG said its corporate travel business, including FCM and Corporate Traveller, led the recovery for the six-month period to December 2022 with a record TTV of $5bn, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading travel management companies (TMCs). “The business outpaced broader industry recovery with revenue recovering to 88% of pre-Covid levels, transactions back to 90% and TTV reaching 103%. FCM’s wins typically came from competing TMCs, while Corporate Traveller won large volumes of business from competitors, disruptors and accounts that were previously unmanaged,” said FCTG.

Story continues below Advertisement

Commenting on the results, FCTG CEO Graham Turner said Flight Centre Travel Group has delivered a solid start to FY23 in an improved, but not fully recovered trading environment. “In both leisure and corporate, we are achieving our strategic objectives and laying foundations for more meaningful profit recovery in the future,” said Turner. Looking ahead, Turner expects further recovery and says the group targets underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $250m and $280m for the full year.

Story continues below Advertisement