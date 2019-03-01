Last year travel and tourism grew 3.9%, above global GDP growth of 3.2%. Picture: Pexels.

The worldwide travel and tourism sector is still going strong, outpacing the growth of global GDP in 2018 for the eighth year in a row, according to new research from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).



According to the WTTC, last year travel and tourism grew 3.9%, above global GDP growth of 3.2% and contributing a record $8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy.





The report also found that the travel and tourism industry generated 10.4% of all global economic activity last year.





Over the last five years, it has been responsible for one in five of all new jobs created worldwide. It is also the second-fastest growing sector in the world, ahead of healthcare (+3.1%), information technology (+1.7%) and financial services (+1.7%), and behind only manufacturing, which was up by 4%.





Also in the last year, travel and tourism increased its share of leisure spending to 78.5%, up from 77.5% in 2017. That means that 21.5% of spending in 2018 was on business, down from 22.5% the previous year.





Spending from international tourists also increased to 28.8% in 2018, up from 27.3% in 2017. That means that 71.2% of spending comes from domestic tourists.





