Electoral Commission of South Africa says South African travellers can cast their vote anywhere in the country if they sign the Section 24 affidavit.

South Africans will take to the polls on May 8 to cast their vote for this year’s national election. For those who find themselves travelling on Wednesday and won’t be able to cast their vote at their registered polling station, there’s some good news.

Thabani Ngwira, the KZN Provincial Communications Officer for the Electoral Commission of South Africa, said South African travellers can cast their vote anywhere in the country.

However, there was one condition.

He said they will need to complete a Section 24 affidavit explaining the reason for not voting at their registered voting station.

The affidavit will be available at all voting stations.

He said: “While the law states that we should vote at the place where we registered, those who have travel commitments can cast their national vote anywhere in South Africa as long as they sign the Section 24 affidavit explaining why you could not cast your vote at your registered voting station.

“Voters will only receive one ballot for the national vote," he said.

The polls open from 7 am to 9pm on May 8.



