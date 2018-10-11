"Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life"

Vive le Champagne! On #ChampagneDay, Friday, 19 October – and right through the weekend to Sunday, 21 October, Champagne will flow from morning till late at select Tsogo Sun hotels where guests can enjoy their golden, white or pink bubbles in the ambience of one of Tsogo Sun’s beautiful venues in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Tsogo Sun, which has earned a reputation as home to a wide selection of renowned Champagnes at the best wine list prices all year round, will be featuring four champagnes and one MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) on #ChampagneDay: Moet & Chandon Nectar at R595; Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial at R495; Veuve Clicquot Rosé at R735; and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label at R545. The MCC is Graham Beck Bliss Demi Sec or Graham Beck Brut for R250 at a fantastic buy-one-bottle-get-one-free special offer.

Miguel Chan, Tsogo Sun Group Sommelier, says there’s always a good reason to enjoy champagne. “As the English novelist Charles Dickens once famously said, ‘Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life.'”

Tsogo Sun has a portfolio of over 100 hotels and 13 casino and entertainment destinations throughout South Africa, Africa and the Seychelles. For more details and to find out which hotels will be participating visit https://www.tsogosun.com and follow on Twitter @TsogoSun or like on Facebook/TsogoSun.