Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger dies by suicide

Istanbul - A Turkish Airlines passenger plane en route from Istanbul to Marrakesh made an emergency landing in Algiers after one of the passengers died by suicide, the Turkish flag carrier said on Tuesday. The crew of flight TK619 suspected something was wrong when a passenger who went to the toilet shortly after departure did not leave for a long time, the company noted.

After the toilet door was broken, the crew tried to give the passenger first aid, but it did not help and the plane made an emergency landing in the capital of Algeria, the company said, adding that the aircraft continued its flight later. According to Albawaba News, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Algiers where medical teams were on standby. They later confirmed the death of the passenger. Algerian authorities have confirmed that they’ve launched an investigation into the accident.

Turkish Airlines staff have also cooperated by making statements related to the tragic event. The airline has extended its “deepest condolences over the unfortunate incident and is sharing this information with the public. “It declared that it is committed to dealing with such incidents quickly and responsibly,” the publication reported.

