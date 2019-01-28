Turkish Airlines will fly to 7 new destinations, including Mexico, in 2019. Picture: Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines is launching regular flights to Mexico in August 2019. The three-times-a-week flights, connecting Istanbul with Mexico City and Cancun, will use the airline’s new B787-9 aircraft and will operate out of the New Istanbul Airport which is slated to be the world’s largest once all phases are completed.

During 2019, Turkish Airlines also plans to introduce flights to Sharjah, Bali and Rovaniemi (Finland). It will also add three new African destinations - Marrakesh, Port Sudan and Luxor – to its current, world-leading list of 55 destinations on the continent.

During 2018, Turkish Airlines introduced flights to Freetown, Samarqand, Aqaba, Krasnodar, Moroni, Banjul and Lusaka bringing its total of worldwide destinations to 306.

The airline revealed that the recorded a remarkable 2018 year end with a Load Factor of 80.2%. It said in a statement that the total number of passengers carried in December 2018 went up by 1% reaching 5.5 million passengers.

During January-December 2018, 75.2 million passengers flew Turkish Airlines, an increase of 10% from 2017.