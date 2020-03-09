UK tourists describe 'prison-style' conditions on Grand Princess cruise ship

London - Britons on a cruise ship in lockdown off the US coast due to the outbreak have begged the British government to bring them home.

And on Sunday the Foreign Office insisted it was arranging a flight for dozens of UK holidaymakers and staff stranded on the Grand Princess after a cluster of cases on board.

She is expected to dock in Oakland, California on Monday – but British passengers complained on Sunday night about being left in the dark.

The UK tourists, who may have to remain on board for several more days, described "prison-style" conditions, having been confined to their cabins since Thursday.

In an appeal to the British government, Jackie Bissell, one of the 142 Britons aboard, said: "Please try and get us home or at least get us tested to get us out of this room."