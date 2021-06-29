UPDATE: Sun International leaves only two hotels open

Following a statement on Monday that all the Sun International restaurants, casinos, hotels and resort properties would be temporarily closed for 14 days, the hotel group has made an update. Sun International announced on Tuesday that only two of its hotels remained open – The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront and The Boardwalk in Gqeberha.

Restaurants at the two hotels have closed and therefore cannot provide food and beverage. They will offer in-room dining and “Chef-on-call” to take special requests from guests. The hotel group decided to close most of its hotels and resorts, including Sun City Resort and Wild Coast Sun, due to the new Covid-19 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night. “The new regulations require our casinos and restaurants to close, but given the new restrictions on leisure travel into and out of Gauteng, alcohol and the curfew, our Hotels and Resorts will struggle to operate, so we have taken a decision to temporarily close them too.