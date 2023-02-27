US issues security alert for its citizens in SA, tells them to have 72-hrs’ worth of food supply, water and medicines

The US Embassy and Consulate in South Africa has issued a security alert for American citizens. According to the US, the security alert is ‘over the ongoing energy crisis’, ‘load shedding ‘and ‘controlled energy outages’.

In a statement released by the embassy on 17 February 2023, it gave its citizens an emergency preparedness plan and a list of actions to take in case of emergencies. “The government of South Africa has declared a ‘State of Disaster’ in response to ongoing power shortages. The country’s energy crisis includes sustained load shedding (controlled rolling blackouts) at varying intervals and is expected to extend beyond 2023. “Load shedding currently results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country. These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights, and hotels,” said the US Mission in South Africa.

It also took the opportunity to remind US citizens travelling to or living in South Africa that South Africa has a Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution due to Crime and Civil Unrest. It asked its citizens to prepare in advance for power outages, including contingencies for communication and water. Some of the emergency preparedness tips it gave its citizens include having a communications plan for when there is no or limited power, ensuring that they have necessary medicine, personal hygiene supplies, and eyeglasses, and identifying safe areas around the city.

