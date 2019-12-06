Cape Town - The Western Cape is ready to welcome visitors ahead of the tourism season, provincial MEC for finance and economic opportunities David Maynier said this week.
“The tourism sector remains the backbone of the Western Cape economy, supporting over 300 000 direct and indirect jobs in our province alone thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to the region annually to enjoy some of the most scenic and breath-taking locations that the globe has to offer,” he said.
“That is why we have embarked on a number of initiatives to increase visitors to the province and ensure that we retain a high return visitor rate.”
Most recently, in partnership with the City of Cape Town (CoCT), the department launched the Tourism Law Enforcement Unit to provide additional security to those visiting the City of Cape Town.
Since early November this dedicated Tourism Law Enforcement Unit have been deployed in key tourist areas, including the cable car parking areas, the V&A Waterfront bridge, St Georges Mall and the Bo-Kaap.