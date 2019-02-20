Got a craft that you want to showcase to travellers? New competition may take your tourism business to greater heights. Picture: Supplied.

Want to sell your product to tourists but challenges have hindered your progress? Well, a new competition by the Cape Point Concession and Tourvest Destination Retail may just change all of this. The organisations will host a competition to provide opportunities for people with creative talent to market their goods.

Participants will enter a particular item they have designed and made. The products created could be anything from souvenirs, homeware, costume jewellery, children’s toys, wood carvings or photographic prints.

The entrants of this competition will stand a chance to win cash prizes and an opportunity to sell their products through the Cape Point gift stores. The opportunity will help to increase sales as Cape Point is visited daily by hundreds of foreign travellers and locals.

Cape Point will also be showcasing the images of all the products on their social media pages, where Cape Point followers will be able to vote for their favourites. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges, taking into account the public votes as well. This competition will run over a one month period from February 22 to March 22 2019.

Fatima Anter, Marketing Project Specialist of Cape Point said this was a good opportunity to showcase some of the talented artisans whose work often doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

“As an organisation, we are committed to helping the wider local communities by making a difference to the lives of less fortunate individuals,” said Anter.

Allison Graham, CEO of Tourvest Destination Retail said Cape Point offers our visitors a unique opportunity to experience, explore and shop in an extraordinary environment.

“We support local communities through employment opportunities and is always on the lookout to discover new artisans who have the potential to supply our shops in the Park and beyond,” said Graham.

Once the winners are announced, Tourvest Destination Retail and Cape Point will assist the artisans with the development of their products for commercial success (including guidance with packaging and payment of deposits on orders).



Competition rules

Each participant can only submit one product.

2. There will be no entries accepted after the competition end-date

3. Each participant must use the hashtag provided to enter the competition

#CapePointCreates

4. Participants who do not have access to social media should call the organisers on 021 462 3303 to make other arrangements.



