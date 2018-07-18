Members of the public are cautioned to avoid contact with the water at Clifton 1st beach until further notice.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's health department on Wednesday warned Clifton 1st Beach residents of a sewage spill in the resulting from a sewer blockage. It urged members of the public to avoid contact with the water.

"Any form of full-contact recreational activity such as swimming, diving, water skiing, surfing, paddle skiing and wind surfing may increase the risk of gastrointestinal problems as well as skin, eye, ear and respiratory irritations," it warned.

The department said it was working to resolve the spillage and would inform the public once the area was safe again.

African News Agency/ANA