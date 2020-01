Was former WWE wrestler Eva Marie booted from Qantas lounge for wearing active wear?









Former WWE wrestler Eva Marie was not granted access to Qantas lounge. Picture: Instagram/ Natalie Eva Marie. Actress and former WWE wrestler Eva Marie claims she was booted from Qantas lounge for wearing activewear. The television personality, who wore a red two-piece activewear set, took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She posted: “In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won’t allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear. My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas.” (sic).

In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won’t allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear. My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas pic.twitter.com/j7XbvKvBrY — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Marie Coyle, found it absurd that she was not allowed, while her husband Jonathan Coyle was allowed to enter in his blue t-shirt and shorts.

She posted an image of them both.

“Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas.” (sic).

Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

Some fans sided with the actress.

@tomboy001 shared his experience: “I've travelled in business class wearing long blue jeans and a collared shirt and I was concerned about admission to "Business" Class Lounge, myself.(as I wasn't dressed in business attire).” (sic).

@FernwehSarah felt there was nothing wrong with her attire.

“I am in shock how many guys are defending @Quantas for that move. It is clearly gender discrimination and I would have been outraged if that would have happened to me! There is nothing wrong with her outfit - much to the contrary what I have seen on some people in lounges…” (sic).

Some fans sided with Qantas.

@legal123au commented: “Hmm...so if someone has a lingerie or bikini business, they should be able to wander around & access a business lounge & flight in lingerie or bikinis? This looks remarkably like a way to promote your business at the expense of Qantas & nothing to do with discrimination. #Qantas.” (sic).

@jasonwei_au commented: “Don’t try to play gender discrimination card to get your way. Rules are rules, as far as I can tell, your husband wears short and tshirt while it’s hard to tell what you are wearing…” (sic).

Qantas has not responded to the claims.